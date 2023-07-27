A retired Illinois Army national guardsman has been arrested on charges of allegedly breaching the U.S. Capitol and assaulting a police officer on Jan. 6, 2021.

Joseph Bierbrodt, 54, of Sheridan faces eight counts, including assaulting a federal officer and obstructing law enforcement. Bierbrodt’s brother, William, was also charged.

According to prosecutors, the brothers broke through a Capitol window and unlatched a door from the outside to gain entry inside the Senate Wing. Still images frm surviellance footage shows the Bierbrodt brothers, along with other rioters, encountering US Capitol police officer.

Prosecutors allege that Joseph Bierbrodt slammed the police officer into a wall before moving further down the Senate Wing of the Capitol.

The brothers reportedly fled the Capitol once reinforcement officers deployed pepper spray.

Authorities were able to identfy Joseph Bierbrodt by his driver’s license, his Department of Defense photos, as well as images of him in uniform.