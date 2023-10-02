LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced rapper Blueface to probation Monday for a shooting last year outside of a Las Vegas strip club, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

Police arrested Blueface, 26, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, last November. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022.

Judge Kathleen Delaney had accepted the plea deal over the summer, which stipulated a probation-only sentence. On Monday, Delaney sentenced Porter to a suspended sentence of 2-5 years in prison, meaning he will only serve probation, his attorneys Kristina Wildeveld and Lisa Rasmussen said.

The victim said he was shot in the hand outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road off the Las Vegas Strip, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. He recognized Porter in the venue and had spoken “with him earlier in the night.” The victim said he made a joke about Porter “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle,” documents said.

Prosecutors initially charged Porter with attempted murder. The plea deal lowered the charges to battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

Blueface faced at least two civil cases related to the alleged shooting. Porter’s attorneys had asked a judge to pause any civil cases as his criminal proceedings moved forward.

Police arrested Porter on a robbery charge as he was entering court in June. Detectives said he had stolen a fan’s phone at the Palms casino. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charge after Porter was sentenced in the shooting case, records showed.