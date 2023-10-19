ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the city of Orlando plans to purchase the Pulse nightclub property where 49 people were massacred seven years ago with the intention of building a memorial for the victims.

Dyer said Wednesday that a proposal to purchase the property for $2 million will be presented before the city council next Monday.

Barbara and Rosario Poma and businessman Michael Panaggio have owned the property. If it is approved, the sale will close by the end of the month.

Omar Mateen opened fire in the gay nightclub in 2016, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded.