A SWAT standoff involving a man who boarded a Los Angeles Metro bus with a gun came to a peaceful end Wednesday morning after police deployed a robotic dog.
The standoff began around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Melrose and Western avenues when a passenger noticed the suspect sleeping on the bus with a gun under his seat, a Metro spokesperson told KTLA.
The bus driver and passengers evacuated and police surrounded the bus and called in the SWAT team.
Sky5 footage shows officers deploying a “Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle” -or a robot dog- which boarded the bus and retrieved the man’s weapon, police said.
The suspect eventually stepped out of the bus and, after acting erratically for a few moments, surrendered to officers.
No injuries were reported.
The Quadruped, named “Spot,” was gifted to LAPD’s Metropolitan Division by the Los Angeles Police Foundation in March and approved for use in May.