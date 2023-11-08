A SWAT standoff involving a man who boarded a Los Angeles Metro bus with a gun came to a peaceful end Wednesday morning after police deployed a robotic dog.

The standoff began around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Melrose and Western avenues when a passenger noticed the suspect sleeping on the bus with a gun under his seat, a Metro spokesperson told KTLA.

The bus driver and passengers evacuated and police surrounded the bus and called in the SWAT team.

Los Angeles police deployed a robotic dog to help end a standoff with an armed man on a Metro bus in Hollywood. Nov. 8, 2023.

Police shut down the intersection of two major Los Angeles thoroughfares to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun on a Metro bus on Nov. 8, 2023.

Sky5 footage shows officers deploying a “Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle” -or a robot dog- which boarded the bus and retrieved the man’s weapon, police said.

The suspect eventually stepped out of the bus and, after acting erratically for a few moments, surrendered to officers.

No injuries were reported.

The Quadruped, named “Spot,” was gifted to LAPD’s Metropolitan Division by the Los Angeles Police Foundation in March and approved for use in May.