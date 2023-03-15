SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — First responders were already busy with storm-related emergencies on Tuesday when a van exploded and caught fire on a California highway.

Santa Rosa Fire Department firefighters saw the flaming van on Highway 101’s onramp at 3rd Street at 9:34 a.m.

Once firefighters doused the fire, they found “several 55-gallon bags full of marijuana ‘shake’ soaked in butane,” SRFD wrote. The driver suffered burn injuries and was transported to a hospital.

(Image courtesy SRFD)

Butane is a highly explosive material used to convert marijuana plants into oil, also known as “dabs” or “wax.”

(Image courtesy SRFD)

The Santa Rosa Fire HazMat Team assisted SRPD with the explosion investigation and ensured additional hazards were mitigated before reopening the onramp.