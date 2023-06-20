(WJW) — Morgan Wallen’s 2-year-old son Indigo was bitten in the face over the weekend by a dog, according to the country singer’s ex-fiancé, KT Smith.

Smith took to Instagram Monday to talk about the incident, saying her son required stitches after the bite.

“Indigo is OK,” she explained. “His scar will be minimum. He did have stitches, but he’ll be OK.”

Online commenters told Smith she should euthanize the dog, a Great Pyrenees named Legend that she got last year. But she fought back, crying and saying she wasn’t ready to do that.

“We have been looking for options and I just couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says and what you’re supposed to do, apparently … what the world tells you to do is to put the dog down because they are aggressive,” she told followers.

Smith, an influencer based in Nashville, has since announced they found a new family, which doesn’t have young children, for Legend.

The news comes as Wallen, who has garnered plenty of controversy in his career, has been cleared to return to performing after he had to cancel six weeks of shows due to a vocal fold trauma.

Wallen has not commented on the incident as of Tuesday.