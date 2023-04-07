The inside of the Southwest LAPD station sustained major damage after a man walked in with a flaming shopping cart on April 6, 2023. (LAPD)

The lobby of a Los Angeles Police Department station in Exposition Park is closed indefinitely after a man walked in with shopping cart lit with flames late Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 11:25 p.m. at the LAPD’s Southwest Station, located at 1546 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

A man walked into the station with a shopping cart on fire and the building’s front doors, ceiling and lobby chairs also caught fire, police said.

The man ran out of the building in an unknown direction.

Los Angeles Fire Department arson units responded to the investigation.

The inside of the Southwest LAPD station sustained major damage after a man walked in with a flaming shopping cart on April 6, 2023. (LAPD)

A photo of two LAPD members is damaged in a lobby fire of the Southwest LAPD station on April 6, 2023. (LAPD)

The inside of the Southwest LAPD station sustained major damage after a man walked in with a flaming shopping cart on April 6, 2023. (LAPD)

A worker repairs a South Los Angeles LAPD station after it suffers fire damage on April 7, 2023. (KTLA)

On Friday, station officials reported that robbery operations “will be closed indefinitely” because of the damage caused by the fire.

“Community members who would like to meet with an in-person officer or detective may visit any local station,” officials tweeted.

Images shared by police shows the extensive damage caused by the blaze.

The lobby area was blocked off Friday morning as a worker assessed the damage caused by the blaze, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Mishauna Eaton, 30, was later arrested in connection with the blaze. He was booked on suspicion of arson and is being held on $250,000 bail, police said in an update.