LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Eight former residents of a youth treatment center that was run by an Arkansas man who former President Donald Trump commuted have filed a lawsuit alleging widespread abuse at the facility.

Attorneys for the former residents of the Lord’s Ranch said the lawsuit filed Monday is the first of several to be filed against the facility.

The Lord’s Ranch closed in 2016 after owner Ted Suhl was convicted in a federal bribery scheme. Trump commuted his sentence in 2019.

The lawsuit claims the unnamed residents were victims of repeated sexual abuse and rape by a counselor. The suit said officials there allowed the abuse to occur.