LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis early Friday morning as he walked down the street near his house, according to an arrest report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Last week, a Clark County grand jury indicted the 60-year-old in Tupac Shakur’s murder. The panel voted around 9 a.m. on Thursday to return an indictment on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

Metro’s Criminal Apprehension Team was then notified about the warrant, documents said.

Booking photo of ‘Keffe D’ Davis provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The team took Davis into custody around 7 a.m. near the end of his street in Henderson, records said. Officers then brought Davis to Metro Headquarters for an interview. It was unclear Monday if Davis told investigators anything. He declined the 8 News Now Investigators’ interview request.

In court documents, witnesses said Davis, a longtime gang member, was a known drug trafficker. Witnesses said Shakur himself was not in a gang, but affiliated himself with members of the Mob Piru, which itself aligns with the Bloods.

The shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a block off the Las Vegas Strip, followed a fight earlier in the night. In the hours before the murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang and Davis’ nephew.

Davis was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, which pulled up side-by-side to Tupac’s before the shooting at the intersection, police and prosecutors said. Marion “Suge” Knight, the then-head of Death Row Records, was driving a BMW sedan with Shakur in the passenger seat.

On Friday, Metro police showed a diagram of the car Davis was in, showing Anderson and a third man, Deandre Smith, sitting in the backseat. A South Side Crips gang affiliate testified it was Smith, not Anderson, who killed Shakur, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Both Anderson and Smith are deceased.

Davis was expected to appear in court for his first appearance Wednesday.

There is no statute of limitations for when prosecutors can file murder charges in Nevada. The charge can apply to those who aid or abet in a murder, not just the person accused of pulling the trigger, prosecutors said.