KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several employees of the Kansas City Royals had rather an unusual start to their workday.

A digital reporter with the Major League Baseball team posted a video after finding a dog in the engine compartment of a co-workers car.

Other employees heard about the situation and jumped into help rescue the dog from the car. Almost an hour and a half later, they were able to get the dog free.

Turns out, the dog was inside the car for the owners 30 minute commute to work. The owner and the dog were reunited after a stressful morning.