JACKSON, Miss. — A balloon release was held Tuesday at Jackson State University in Mississippi to remember a 21-year-old man shot and killed on campus who was from Country Club Hills.

Jaylen Burns was just months away from graduating with a degree in Industrial Technology at Jackson State University.

But Jackson, Mississippi police said Burns died after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex on campus Sunday.

Burns graduated from Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills before heading to JSU.

His father said witnesses told him his son was just trying to break up a fight.

“I was just in disbelief, I was crying, my wife was crying,” Jason Burns, Jaylen’s father, said. “I just didn’t understand it.”

University classmates, staff and family members held a balloon release Tuesday to honor Jaylen.