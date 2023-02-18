ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 98, has decided to receive hospice care at home, the Carter Center announced Saturday.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” a statement from the Carter Center read. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Former President Jimmy Carter listens as students and guests sing happy birthday to him during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Atlanta. Carter turns 95 in October. (AP Photo/John Amis)

U.S. President Carter disembarks from a helicopter upon his return to the White House from Vienna, where he signed the SALT II treaty with the Soviet Union, on June 18, 1979. The president is accompanied by his wife Rosalynn, his daughter Amy, and Vice President Walter Mondale on the left. (AP Photo)



U.S. President Jimmy Carter, center, meets with editors at the White House, Friday, April 15, 1977 in Washington. Among those present were, from right, counterclockwise, Jerry Arnold, Marshall (Texas) News Messenger, Wilfred Woods, Wenatchee (Wash.) World, Robert M. Reed, (Partly obscured), Franklin (Ind.) Daily Journal, Joseph R. L. Sterne, Baltimore sun, Carter, Orsen B. Spivey, Geneva County (Ala.) Reaper, Jeff Gates, KTSM El Paso (Texas), Tom Bonnav, WMUR, Manchester, (N.H.), Barney Waters, (Partly obscured), Today, Cocoa, Fla., and Robert Comstock, The Record, Hackensack, N.J. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

President Jimmy Carter takes his seat in the White House Oval Office in Washington, Oct. 25, 1978 before he began an address outlining his guidelines designed to combat inflation. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

President Jimmy Carter holds a basketball presented to him by members of the University of Louisville basketball team at the White House in Washington on April 3, 1980. From left: President Carter; Darrel Griffith; Rep. Romana Mazzoli, D-Ky.; Derrick Smith; Wylie Brown and Darryl Cleveland. The NCAA Champs paid a visit to the White House after attending luncheon in their honor at Capitol Hill which was hosted by the Kentucky Congressional Delegation. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson)



Former President Jimmy Carter walks up to work on a Habitat for Humanity home in the Upper Ninth Ward of New Orleans Wednesday, May 14, 2008. The Carters were participating in a building project along the gulf coast in areas that were damaged by Hurricane Katrina.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former President Jimmy Carter signs copies of his recent book while campaigning for his son, Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Jack Carter, Friday, Sept. 29, 2006, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch)

Former President Jimmy Carter watches teams work out before Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn arrive for the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Carter, a Democrat, was elected the 39th president of the United States when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976.

He only served a single term and left the White House after he lost to Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Jimmy Carter gets his bars pinned on by his wife Rosalynn, left and his mother, Mrs. Lillian Carter at the U.S. Naval Academy in this undated photo. (AP Photo)

On Friday, the engineering building at the U.S. Naval Academy was renamed after him. He was a 1946 graduate of the academy.

The building was previously named after Matthew Fontaine Maury, a naval officer and scientist who joined the Confederates.

In August 2015, Carter had a small cancerous mass removed from his liver. The following year, Carter announced that he needed no further treatment, as an experimental drug had eliminated any sign of cancer.

Carter celebrated his most recent birthday in October with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.

The Carter Center, which the 39th president and the former first lady established after their one White House term, last year marked 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections, and advancing public health in the developing world.

James Earl Carter Jr. won the 1976 presidential election after beginning the campaign as a little-known, one-term Georgia governor. His surprise performance in the Iowa caucuses established the small, Midwestern state as an epicenter of presidential politics. Carter went on to defeat Ford in the general election, largely on the strength of sweeping the South before his native region shifted heavily to Republicans.