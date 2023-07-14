CHICAGO — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) plans to meet with Chicago’s Ukrainian, Lithuanian, and Polish communities following NATO Summit.

While President Biden’s presence dominated the headlines, Durbin also made the trip to Vilnius, Lithuania to be present for the summit.

He plans to “discuss his observations from his trip… and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine,” according to a release from his office.

WGN plans to livestream the meeting within this story beginning at approximately 11:15 a.m.