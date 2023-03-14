A fire caused by a lithium-ion battery overheating killed a dog in Venice Beach on March 12, 2023. (Citizen App)

A structure fire in Venice Beach on Sunday morning claimed the life of a business owner’s dog, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire started at 1 19th Avenue in Venice Beach around 9:30 a.m. due to a lithium-ion battery overheating and spread to two adjacent businesses.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in 35 minutes with no injuries reported, according to LAFD.

Due to the narrow streets and limited access, residents and the public are requested to avoid the area while LAFD workers are still on scene.