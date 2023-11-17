SHAWNEE, Kan. (WDAF) – It’s not unusual for the Johnson County Library to get packages with books in the mail.

But there was something unusual about the package the Shawnee branch received on Oct. 30. It was the kindness behind it.

The package included not just a book but also a letter written by a Delta Air Lines pilot.

The man who has only been identified as Capt. Ben wrote that he found a children’s book at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while he was commuting home to Florida. Ben looked up the library on the barcode and sent the book back in the mail.

In his letter, he even offered to pay for any late fees.

“I do not feel anybody should ever be penalized for enriching their life with a book,” the pilot wrote.

“It connects exactly to the kind of thing that we want to help build in our community,” branch manager Anna Madrigal told Nexstar’s WDAF. “It’s just a really cool relationship piece that a stranger just decided to do that. I’m going to remember this for quite a while.”

Fortunately for whoever checked out the book and lost it, it wasn’t overdue yet. Even still, the Johnson County Library eliminated late fees earlier this year and forgave unpaid fines as well.

Ben even shared some Delta pilot wings and trading cards for kids in his package.

“Ben, if you see this, we think you’re pretty awesome. Come say hello if you ever find yourself in our neck of the woods!” the library wrote on Facebook.