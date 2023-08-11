FILE – Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

James McNamara, 61, of Chicago, reportedly traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally with an acquaintance and arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents.

When McNamara arrived at the Capitol, court documents said that he made his way to the West Terrace and observed a crowd attempting to gain access through the closed North doors.

Just before 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, McNamara witnessed protestors being forcibly removed from the building through the closed North doors by law enforcement officers. The Chicago man then ascended the steps toward the doors and lunged at the officers, swinging his arms with a clenched fist. Court documents report that McNamara swung his arms and fist at a Metropolitan Police Department Officer.

According to court records, McNamara then picked up a bike rack and used it to ram the outer set of closed doors. McNamara rammed the doors with the bike rack at least four times. McNamara was later able to enter the outer set of closed doors before being forced away by law enforcement.

McNamara was sentenced to 12 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. McNamara pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a federal officer on May 8.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, over 1,100 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.