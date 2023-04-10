BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KDVR) — After 24 days of searching, the bodies of a band member and his son were recovered from an Arkansas lake.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas confirmed on Facebook Sunday that crews found the bodies of Chuck and Charley Morris.

Chuck was a percussionist for the band Lotus, an electronica house band formed out of Philadelphia and Denver. Charley was attending college in Ohio, Nexstar’s WDAF reported.

Chuck and Charley originally went kayaking on Beaver Lake in Arkansas on March 16. The father and son were supposed to return from the trip at 2 p.m. that day, but when it got to 4 p.m. with no sign of them, police were called and began searching. Two kayaks and a coat were found in the water.

“It’s just something you never expect to hear,” said bandmate Luke Miller. “We all hope for the best, but it didn’t work out.”

Crews spent 24 days looking for Chuck and Charley, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office utilized multiple search and rescue teams, dive teams and a K-9 division.

A statement that Chuck and Charley’s family shared on Lotus’ Instagram said their cause of death was drowning.

A benefit concert is being held at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver on April 21 and 22, and organizers said 100% of the proceeds will go to the Morris family.