CHICAGO — A hardworking teen from the Chicagoland will make the trip to New York City to perform with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band on Thursday.

Aurora’s Marmion Academy Junior Tommy Chapski will soon board a plane to New York City to play in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band as part of the iconic Thanksgiving day parade.

Tommy actually found out he made the cut for the Macy’s Parade when he was away at band camp in June.

Tommy’s parents and extended family members will be along the parade route come Thanksgiving morning as well.

Tommy’s band director Rene Rosas said to excel at band you have to have talent for sure if you have to have an equal amount or more of dedication. Tommy he says has shown that from the get go.

