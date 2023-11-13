RUSTON, La. (AP) — A knife attack at Louisiana Tech University in the north Louisiana city of Ruston left four women injured.

Three of them were seriously hurt and were hospitalized in Shreveport. Two were in critical condition.

The university said a 23-year-old student was captured within minutes of the attack. Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers said the man faced charges of attempted second-degree murder. Authorities say the attack appeared to be random.

Of the four victims, one was a graduate student, who was reported in serious condition after being airlifted to a Shreveport hospital. The other victims weren’t students.