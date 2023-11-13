LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Formula One fans begin filtering into the Las Vegas valley ahead of Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, many are asking where the crowds will park as the race takes over The Strip.

One of those with parking at the forefront of his mind is Yves Barroukh, who is visiting Vegas from Miami.

“I know exactly what’s about to happen,” Barroukh said. “It’s going to be a mess.”

Barroukh, familiar with the pros and cons of an F1 race, suggests Las Vegas locals give the race a chance, adding that the first year of any Formula One event can be “a toss-up.”

“This is what happened in Miami and then they get much better the next year,” Barroukh said.

He isn’t the only one with that perception as standard parking options along the Las Vegas Strip tighten their rules. For instance, Fashion Show Las Vegas, usually a source of free parking, will be charging anywhere from $40 to $75 during the F1 event unless validated with purchases of $100 or more at the mall.

Still, some were cautiously optimistic about the event as the anticipation hit a fever pitch Sunday.

“40 dollars for parking, to me, is not bad but 75 dollars or anything over that is outrageous,” said Jamey Steward who was shopping at Fashion Show on Sunday. “I think it’s a great thing that we are getting all this entertainment as far as sports and things like that.”

Others were more critical of the forthcoming race.

“I don’t think it’s worth it,” said Tavya Booth, a Fashion Show patron. “F1 has been more of a nuisance than something good.”