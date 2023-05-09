ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An alien statue that was taken from outside the home of a 102-year-old woman near Grant, Michigan, has been returned.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Daynelle VanderLaan said the alien statue was returned overnight. She went on to thank Nexstar’s WOOD-TV and everyone who shared the story.

For around six years, the alien statue had sat outside the VanderLaan’s home near Grant until it was taken sometime between April 22 and 23.

Her mother-in-law, Freda, 102, built a special relationship with the statue, says Daynelle. Freda has Alzheimer’s, which causes her to forget many things. However, she remembers the extraterrestrial, who is always waving outside her home.

After it was taken, the VanderLaans considered buying another statue but could not find any with the unique waving stance. They did not want to press charges against whoever nabbed it, they just wanted to back.

“THE ALIEN IS BACK HOME!!!! ,” VanderLaan wrote. “It was dumped back off here last night. THANK YOU to everyone who shared the post!!! . You guys were amazing!!”