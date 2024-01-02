ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transit train service on the Yellow Line in the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport directions was halted after a train derailed and caught fire between Orinda and Lafayette stations Monday morning.

BART will be running normal train service on Tuesday between Rockridge and Walnut Creek stations following overnight repairs and safety inspections in the area.

A Yellow Line train heading eastbound was derailed outside of the Orinda Station around 9 a.m. Monday. The passengers self-evacuated and were escorted to Orinda Station by BART personnel, according to the BART Police Department.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, two lanes of eastbound Highway 24 were closed and a crane was enroute for placement. Around 7:10 p.m., both of the impacted cars were re-railed and were being towed away to the yard.

According to BART, two train cars were on fire. Orinda-Maraga Fire District crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Nine passengers on the derailed train were taken to medical facilities for further evaluation. An initial report from first responders said there were no major injuries to people on board.

BART service was shut down between Rockridge and Walnut Creek starting 9:47 a.m. Monday, which lasted through the day, the transit agency said. A free bus bridge provided by AC Transit was established between Rockridge and Walnut Creek stations in both directions.

Photo: Craig Church

Doors of a BART train following a derailment and fire on Jan. 1, 2024 near Orinda Station appear charred. (Photo: KRON4’s Will Tran)

Commuters wait outside the closed Orinda Station following a BART train derailment on Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo: KRON4’s Will Tran)

The derailment occurred while the train was not under automatic control, according to BART officials. At the time of the incident, BART’s Operations Control Center instructed the train operator to “manually align the route” at an interlocking of east and westbound tracks because of a signaling issue that prevented the computer from performing the task. Train operators are trained for this and the procedure is not uncommon, officials said.

Passengers told Nexstar’s KRON4 that before the derailment occurred, the train operator briefly stopped the train to go outside and manually switch the interlock.

Officials are investigating the exact cause of the derailment and fire.