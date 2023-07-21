FORT BLISS, Texas — A soldier is dead and five others are injured after a tactical vehicle crash at Fort Bliss, Texas, according to the U.S. Army.

According to a news release, the non-combat crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. MST in the Fort Bliss training area.

The conditions of those who were injured haven’t been released.

The name of the soldier who was killed hasn’t been released. The Army said their name will be released 24 hours after the next-of-kin is notified.

Details surrounding the crash weren’t released by the Army.