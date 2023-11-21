PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The potential volume of oil that could have spilled into the Gulf of Mexico is 1.1 million gallons, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

An aircrew with Main Pass Oil Gathering confirmed the spill near the company’s pipeline system on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office initiated a Unified Command in response.

On Friday, crews noted that the spill was moving southwest and away from Louisiana’s shore.

According to the Coast Guard, skimming vessels are working to recover oil on the surface. Though, intermittent surface sheens could still be seen on Saturday and Sunday.

Crews are also working to find the source of the spill, which hasn’t been identified at this time.

The total pipeline length is 67 miles and was closed by the company at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Though the actual amount of oil that’s been released is unknown, officials with the Coast Guard said initial engineering calculations show 1.1 million gallons could have been released from the affected pipeline.

There have been no reports of injuries or shoreline impacts, according to the Coast Guard.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation. All mariners are encouraged to report their observations to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504)-365-2200. A claims phone line has been established at (228)-273-2400.