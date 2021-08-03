National Night Out in Munster aims to bridge gap between community, police

MUNSTER, Ind. – Concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant took a backseat Tuesday for National Night Out, as people from coast to coast took part in the annual celebration promoting police and community partnerships.

It’s a night for the community to come together, including a high school robotics team.

“Robot would drive around the field and collect these dodgeballs like I’m holding here,” Munster High Robotics Coach Peter Frystak said.

Recruiting the next generation of talent.

“A big personal one for me is younger girls, women in stem, you don’t see it a lot,” Munster High senior Madeline McFeely said. “We would like to encourage young girls and young boys to join the team and get involved.”

To a moment of gratitude for the generations that came before them.

“Just coming out meeting everybody and saying hello to them and people come up and tell ya thank you for your service it’s very humbling,” Vietnam Veteran Guy “Buzz” Seydel said.

National Night Out in Munster, Indiana, draws thousands of people.

“It’s really grown in the last 17 years,” Officer James Ghrist with Munster Police said. “We’ve seen a great increase in the number of residents, businesses and community organizations that are involved every year. Just a lot of volunteers out here to help make it happen.”

Officer James Ghrist organizes the event designed to help build relationships between police and the communities they serve each year.

“Tonight will be the first night for the citizens to see what we’ve got as far as drone capabilities,” Brad Riemerts with Munster Police Department said.

Introducing locals to the technology used on the job.

“We’ve put them up in the air and found someone within five minutes of the drone being in the air,” Riemerts said.

As well as introducing neighbors to each other.

“We try to have a fun night,” Ghrist says, “as a community.”