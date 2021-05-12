National anthem would be required under Wisconsin bill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding under a mostly symbolic bill passed by the state Assembly.

The Assembly passed the proposal on a bipartisan 74-22 vote Tuesday.

The measure now heads to the Senate. Democrats derided it as a political stunt that was unworkable.

The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever received public money, from a bar league softball game at the local park to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News