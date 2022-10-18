NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Leyden High School District 212 is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student who died during a show choir rehearsal in Naperville last week.

Daniel Moshi, 17, attended West Leyden High School and was in Naperville for an Honors Show choir competition when he collapsed and died last Friday.

In a statement to WGN News, the school said the loss impacts the entire Leyden community and will focus on the well-being of their students and staff.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the student’s cause of death.