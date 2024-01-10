NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Naperville Police Department have released dramatic body camera video of officers rescuing three people, including a 2-year-old, after their car crashed into a pond last week.

According to the Naperville Police Department, officers responded to a crash at a retention pond near the Naperville Public Library on the 330 block of Cedar Glade Road just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Upon arrival, three responding officers jumped into the water and were able to break the vehicle’s windows to pull the 2-year-old girl and two adults to safety.

Witnesses to the incident told WGN-TV the woman inside the car was screaming “help me” and “my baby” as the car was sinking.

“Their ability to remain calm and do what needed to be done to help the frantic family is commendable,” The Naperville Police Department wrote on their Facebook.

Further investigation suggests the accident happened when the driver of the SUV mistook the gas for the brake pedal and drove into the water.

No injuries were reported in the crash. One officer was treated for minor cuts and cold exposure.

