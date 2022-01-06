Vigil held in Naperville to commemorate capitol attack

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Across the country Thursday, people gathered for vigils and prayers one year after the attack on the nation’s capital.

Around 100 people attended a candlelight vigil in Naperville Thursday evening.

Members of congress including Marie Newman, Sean Casten and Bill Foster spoke and shared details of their experiences on that day.

“A year ago, I guess just about exactly this time a year ago, we were all hunkered down trying to share information with our loved ones about what exactly was going on … and trying to figure out if our colleagues were safe,” Casten said.

Organizers said the goal of the demonstration was for people to come together in remembrance of the January 6 insurrection and to highlight the message that voters decide the outcome of elections.

The event in Naperville one of more than 175 events that took place across the country.