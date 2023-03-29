DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban taxi driver was found guilty Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman in his cab.

Sandeep Arora, 48, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

On July 9, 2017, Arora picked up two women after they left an establishment in Naperville. After dropping one of them off, Arora drove away and sexually assaulted the other woman.

After getting her clothes ripped off and bruising, Arora pulled over and sexually assaulted the woman a second time. She was able to free herself. The woman was able to hid in some nearby bushes and waited for a friend to pick her up.

She reported the assault the following morning. An investigation led to Arora getting arrested.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 15 for sentencing. He faces between 12 and 60 years in prison.