NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A 43-year-old Carbondale man allegedly broke into an unoccupied Naperville home on Wednesday, according to police.

Just before 5:15 p.m., multiple Naperville police officers responded to the 1100 block of Shamrock Court following reports from the homeowner about a break-in. The homeowner reported alarm activation and an unknown vehicle in the driveway, police added.

Arriving officers noticed a shattered glass door at the rear of the residence.

When officers announced their intent to search the premises, a male subject exited the premises without incident, police added.

Kurtis M. Clausen, 43, of the 600 block of Eastgate Street, is charged with residential burglary and criminal property damage. Both offenses are felonies.

No bond information was made available by police.