NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A noose found at a middle school in Naperville has prompted a police investigation.

The Naperville Police Department launched the investigation after a faculty member at Scullen Middle School found it and reported it to police.

It’s not yet clear when or where at the school it was found.

Naperville police said they are working with Indian Prairie School District 204.

The investigation is in the “early stages,” police said.