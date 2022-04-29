NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train in Naperville Friday morning.

The accident involving Metra BNSF train No. 1214 happened just after 6 a.m. near Naperville.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released at this time.

Trains are stopped in both directions, according to Metra. Extensive delays are anticipated.

Currently, trains are not stopping at Naperville until further notice. Metra says only one track is open between Lisle and Aurora so trains may incur more delay time in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.