NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The North Central College Football Cardinals are headed to the nation’s capital to meet the President.

The NCAA Division III level champs from Naperville will meet President Joe Biden on June 12 following a 15-0 undefeated season that culminated in a Stagg Bowl victory on Dec. 16, 2022.

The 28-21 national championship victory over Mount Union was the Cardinals’ second title in three seasons and the third-straight championship game since the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-time national champions will be among the invited guests at the inaugural College Athlete Day.

