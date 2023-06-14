NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A financial secretary at Neuqua Valley High School was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly used a district credit card for personal purchases, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Tracie Mondell, 39, of Naperville, is charged with one count of theft of governmental property, a Class 3 Felony, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office.

Mondell allegedly used a District 204 credit card between Nov. 22-27 to make personal purchases that totaled between $500-$10,000, according to the release.

“Through her alleged actions, Mrs. Mondell abused the trust placed in her by Neuqua Valley High School for her own personal gain,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I would like to thank authorities at the school for bringing this matter to the attention of law enforcement and for their complete cooperation throughout the investigation.”

Berlin also thanked the Naperville Police Department for their work investigating the case.

The theft of taxpayer money that’s supposed to benefit our community’s children, as alleged in this case, is inexcusable,” Naperville Police Department Chief Jason Arres said in the release.

On Tuesday, Mondell was released after paying a $300 bail, according to the release. She is scheduled to be back in court on July 18.