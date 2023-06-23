NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A Naperville Police Department officer was arrested Thursday after he allegedly ran a license plate for personal reasons, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Cimilluca, 48, turned himself in Thursday afternoon after he was charged with Official Misconduct, a Class 3 Felony, according to a news release.

According to the release, on Feb. 14, Cimilluca allegedly used the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System, known as LEADS, to run a license plate in violation of the LEADS administrative code.

“While the allegations against Mr. Cimilluca are very serious, I would like to stress that these allegations are in no way indicative of the outstanding work of the men and women in the Naperville Police Department,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The Naperville Police Department is one of the finest police departments in the State and this appears to be an isolated incident with no other officers involved.”

Naperville police Chief Jason Arres said Cimilluca was placed on administrative leave after learning of the criminal investigation.

Arres said he will remain on leave until the department’s internal investigation is complete.

“This charge is not at all representative of the great work the men and women of the Naperville Police Department do on a daily basis,” Arres said in a statement. “We intend to fully investigate the charges and pursue appropriate actions while providing due process required under state law.”