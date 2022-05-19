NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Vice President of a Naperville-based human services organization named “KidsMatter” is facing multiple charges of child pornography.

Erich Kroll, 49, was arrested and in court Wednesday following execution of a search warrant at his home near Darien, and an investigation into alleged possession and distribution of child porn.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

DuPage County sheriff’s said a forensic examination of electronics belonging to Kroll revealed pornographic files. He faces five counts related to child porn, all of which are Class 2 felonies.

Kroll is a senior banker by trade and also was vice president of the Naperville-based KidsMatter organization, a non-profit which offers support services to approximately 45,000 young people throughout Will and DuPage counties.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney said the allegations against Kroll are not associated with KidsMatter, but following Wednesday’s arrest, he was removed from the board position.

KidsMatter released the following statement:

When the board became aware of the charges on Wednesday, KidsMatter’s board called a meeting and voted to remove Erich Kroll from his volunteer position as vice president of the board. Mr. Kroll’s volunteer efforts were primarily in a fundraising role not a programming role for the organization. KidsMatter CEO and Executive Director Nina Menis

Kroll’s KidsMatter profile has been pulled from their website, but previously stated that he joined the organization to “…help identify the potential warning signs and areas of danger that impact today’s kids, and help empower them to be confident, and compassionate adults.”

The Daily Herald reports authorities said Kroll shared illicit pictures on a social media platform named Kik.

Kroll’s next court date is scheduled for June 18.