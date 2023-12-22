NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A Naperville man will spend nearly a decade in prison for the attempted murder of his wife in late 2019.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announced Friday that 62-year-old Patrick O’Brien has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery on Aug. 29.

The stabbing, which left O’Brien and his wife injured, happened on Dec. 21, 2019, in the 2200 block of Popple Court in Naperville and it was all caught on a neighbor’s home surveillance camera.

Glasgow said O’Brien, who was separated from his wife at the time of the stabbing, returned to their home to gather his things, but while they were in the kitchen of the home, he grabbed a large kitchen knife and said a statement to the effect of “If we’re done, then we’re done.”

The victim fled from the home and ran to a neighbor’s rear patio door where she began pleading for help.

Glasgow said O’Brien then ran toward his wife and yelled “You’re faster than I thought,” before he pushed her up against the wall of the neighbor’s home and stabbed her in the chest and arm while yelling and cursing at her.

The state’s attorney said the neighbor opened the rear door to the home and was able to throw O’Brien to the ground. O’Brien, who was still holding his wife at the time, pulled her down with him.

According to Glasgow, O’Brien then stabbed himself and threw the knife to the ground.

“The brutal attack shown in graphic detail on the home surveillance system captures the gruesome savagery of the attack by a controlling man who decided that if the marriage was over then his wife should die. There is no question that the neighbor’s miraculous intervention saved Mrs, O’Brien’s life,” Glasgow said.

O’Brien’s sentence will be served at 85 percent and he will serve three years of mandatory supervised release. O’Brien will receive 38 days credit for time served.