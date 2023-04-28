PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fl. — A man from Naperville remains hospitalized in Florida after being struck by lightning Thursday.

33-year-old Joshua Lee Wheeker remains in critical condition after a lightning bolt hit him in Panama City Beach, Florida on Thursday.

According to police, Wheeker and a friend were walking on a pier at the time. Bystanders performed CPR until police and EMS arrived.

“We seen the lightning hit a little bit behind him,” Ethan Brown said. “After that, one of them got struck and you can just see them scatter. He was down, he was completely unconscious, and they were doing a lot of work on him.”

The lightning strike was apart of severe weather that swept across the panhandle of Florida this week.

