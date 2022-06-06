NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A man is seriously wounded after being stabbed inside a Naperville health club Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of a person stabbed just after 11:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of Route 59 where they discovered a man with multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in intensive care.

Preliminary investigation from police suggests the victim confronted a man going through his belongings in a locker room and was stabbed with an unknown object.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene northbound on foot and is not in custody.

Officials described the suspect as a Black man believed to be in his 50s, approximately six feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. Police said the suspect had short hair with some grey, black and grey facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.