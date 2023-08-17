NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A man is facing a felony theft charge after Naperville police said he wrote checks from a Boy Scout Troop to himself.

John Miller, 59, of Aurora, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count of theft, a Class 2 Felony, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

From May 2021 through November 2022, Naperville police said Miller allegedly deposited $21,838 of funds from the troop into his personal bank account.

Police said Miller was the troop’s treasurer.

Naperville police were notified of thousands of dollars missing from the troop’s account in February.