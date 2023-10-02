NAPERVILLE, Ill. — An Indiana man was denied pre-trial after he was charged for allegedly bringing a machine gun to a Topgolf location in Naperville, the state’s attorney office said.

A DuPage County judge charged 19-year-old Jalen Littleton, from Hammond, Indiana, with a felony of unlawful use of machine gun.

On Saturday around 9:51 p.m., police were doing routine check at TopGolf when they observed a gun in plain sight on the driver’s side floorboard of a black Chevy.

Police said Littleton returned to the car with another individual and got in the driver’s seat. Officers then boxed in his vehicle and enacted a search of his car, finding a fully loaded handgun with an extended magazine, a laser sign and an auto switch that fires fully automatic when engaged.

According to the police report, Littleton did not possess a valid FOID or CCL card when he was taken into custody.

Littleton’s next court appearance will be Oct. 16. There was no additional information provided.