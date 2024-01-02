NAPERVILLE — A man, a woman and a 2-year-old girl are safe on Tuesday afternoon after they were pulled to safety by first responders after crashing their car into a pond in the west suburbs.

Authorities say crews were called to the scene of the crash in the 3300 block of Cedar Glade Road in Naperville just before 1 p.m.

Officers who were nearby when the call came in rushed to the scene and found the white SUV partially submerged in the retention pond near the 95th Street Library.

“From the radio call, we knew there was a baby in the water, but we didn’t know of any other occupants. Officers quickly responded in, got in the water, and found that there were two adults along with a two-year-old child in the car.” Commander Michaus Williams, from the Naperville Police Department, said.

Three responding officers jumped into the water and were able to break the vehicle’s windows to pull the child and two adults to safety.

“They were able to break the window out, open the doors, get the child out and get the adults out,” Williams said.

One of the officers later sought medical treatment for minor cuts and cold exposure.

Offices say a preliminary investigation suggests the accident happened when the driver of the SUV mistook the gas for the brake pedal and drove into the water.

“Luckily, they’re okay. Cars can be replaced, people can’t, so it ended up well for everybody involved,” Williams said.

Video taken from over the scene around 1:40 p.m. shows the partially submerged car as a tow truck a police officers stand on the nearby shoreline.

According to police, no one involved in the crash suffered any injuries that required medical attention.