WHEATON, Ill. — A 23-year-old woman has been charged after leading police on a high speed chase Tuesday.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney Office, an Illinois State Trooper pulled over Tianna Bryson, of Sleepy Hollow, just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after she was reportedly going 107 mph westbound on I-88 in Naperville.

Tianna Bryson, 23, of Sleepy Hollow

When the trooper attempted to walk up to Bryson’s vehicle, she fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The trooper then reinitiated the pursuit.

Bryson reportedly weaved in and out of traffic, driving on the shoulder of the road, reaching up to 120 mph. Authorities then terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

Law enforcement was able to identify Bryson as the driver. She later turned herself in Tuesday evening.

Bryson appeared before a judge Thursday morning where her bond was set at $25,000.

She has been charged with one county of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, and traffic offenses, including two counts of speeding.