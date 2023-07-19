NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A BMO Harris Bank was robbed in Naperville Wednesday morning, according to the FBI.

Federal officials said the FBI responded to a bank robbery around 9:30 a.m. at the BMO Harris Bank found at 320 West Diehl Road.

Naperville BMO Harris robbery suspects (Courtesy: FBI)

According to the FBI, the two male suspects who robbed the bank fled by car and are currently at-large.

One suspect is described as being a Black male, approximately six feet tall and athletic-to-thin in build who was wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, black pants and black shoes. The second suspect is described as being a Black male, under six feet tall and of medium build who was also wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

This is the third BMO Harris Bank robbed by a pair of male suspects in the Chicagoland area since June 10.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the incident, according to the FBI.

If you or someone you know has information that could help the FBI make a breakthrough in the investigation of this robbery, the public can report tips anonymously at 312-421-6700, or tips.fbi.gov.