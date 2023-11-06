NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A car crashed into the Apple Store in Naperville Monday morning and it was burglarized.

Naperville police responded to the store, located in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue, just after 6 a.m. on the report of a vehicle into a structure.

No one was found at the scene. Officers are currently investigating the incident as a burglary and did not share more details.

At around 11:30 a.m., SkyCam9 was over the scene showing that the vehicle had been removed.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.