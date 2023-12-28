NAPERVILLE, Ill. — After 25 years, the Barnes & Noble location in downtown Naperville is expected to close in the new year, according to the store’s social media post.

The iconic bookstore is expected to close down and reopen at the Prairie Market Shopping Center in Oswego around Spring 2024.

Until the Oswego location opens, readers are encouraged to visit the Bolingbrook location near the 600 block of East Boughton Road and the Oakbrook store in the 200 block of Oakbrook Center.

“It has truly been an honor and privilege to be your bookseller in Naperville for the last 25 years. While we’re saddened to vacate our current home, we are so excited to stay nearby and in a beautiful new bookstore,” the post said.