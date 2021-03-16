Naperville tops ‘Best City to Raise a Family in America’ list

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The city of Naperville won top recognition for education and raising a family on a new list of “Best Places to Live in America.”

According to Niche, a ranking and review site, Naperville was ranked first in two categories: “Best Cities to Raise a Family in America” and “Cities With the Best Public Schools in America.”

Naperville also performed well in the categories: “Where to Live,” “Home Buying,” “Health,” and “Wealth.”

The website examined public school figures, crime, cost of living and family-friendly amenities.

Nearly 230 cities were rated under the website’s “2021List of Best Places to Live.”