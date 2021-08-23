Naperville teachers, District 203, reach tentative agreement on new deal

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Amid the tease of the district’s first teachers’ strike in 30 years, the Naperville Unit Education Association and Naperville District 203 have reached a tentative agreement on a new multi-year contract.

The contract for 1,500 teachers expired at the end of June. Their union, Naperville Unit Education Association, and the district have been negotiating since January. Among the issues on the table for a new contract was compensation and paid sick leave.

“We are pleased to announce that at today’s mediation session the Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Board of Education and the Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA) reached a tentative agreement on a multi-year contract. Additional information regarding the agreement will be shared pending ratification by the NUEA membership and approval by the Board of Education. We thank everyone for their hard work and dedication during this process.” Statement by Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA) and Naperville Community Unit School District 203:



WGN reported that teachers had planned to stage a walk-in as contact talks progressed earlier in the day. Representatives, however, remained hopeful that both groups would reach a new deal.

No immediate details on the terms of the agreement were made available.