WATCH LIVE: Officials to announce breakthrough in girl’s 1972 murder, sexual assault

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville police and Will County Officials are expected to announce a breakthrough in the investigation into the stabbing death and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in 1972.

Julie Ann Hanson’s body was found in a cornfield near 87th Street and Modaff Road on July 8, 1972. Her death was ruled a homicide

According to the Chicago Tribune, the girl went missing a day before she was found. She was riding her bike to her brother’s baseball game when she disappeared. Her older sister reported her missing the next day. The parents were away at the time.

Her bike was found in a ditch 100 feet away from where officials located her body. She had been stabbed 36 times and was sexually assaulted.

The police chief and state’s attorney are expected to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Friday.